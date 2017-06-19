Fire cadets plan on continuing service
Skyview High School senior Nathan Holmgren, 18, earned the Fire Cadet Distinguished Graduate Award in his second year of the Fire Cadet Program as part of Cascadia Tech Academy in Vancouver. The award is the "equivalent of being selected the valedictorian of a graduating senior class," Cascadia Tech Academy Director Mark Mansell said in a release.
