Debris that could be from a 100-year-old shipwreck found on Oregon coast

Friday Jun 16

A Portland man called the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum on Wednesday afternoon to report an interesting piece of debris at Cannon Beach, according to The Daily Astorian . The object was a piece of wood that is 18 feet long and several hundred pounds, and when Jeffrey Smith sat down on the log, he noticed rusted square nails and notches and cutouts that made him think he wasn't dealing with the average beach wood.

Read more at OregonLive.com.

