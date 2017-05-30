Gerry Frank's picks: Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa shows off...

Situated on 100-year-old pilings and jutting out roughly 600 feet into the mighty Columbia, the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa matches Astoria's charm and picturesque beauty. What was once the Union Fisherman's Cooperative Packing Company, now houses 38 contemporary rooms and eight luxurious suites which have private balconies with river views, hardwood floors, gas fireplaces and in-room mini-fridges, microwaves and a personal wet bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.