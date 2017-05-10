Cannon Beach resolution to embrace im...

Cannon Beach resolution to embrace immigrants gets standing ovation

Wednesday May 3 Read more: OregonLive.com

A standing ovation greeted the Cannon Beach City Council's decision Tuesday to adopt an inclusivity resolution to support the town's immigrant and refugee community. The resolution, which "embraces, celebrates and welcomes its immigrant and refugee residents and their contributions," is not the same as becoming a sanctuary city.

