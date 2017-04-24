State fines marijuana company for safety violations in butane blast

Oregon OSHA imposed a $5,300 fine on Higher Level Concentrates for failing to ventilate the building, failing to have an adequate electrical system and failing to obtain city permits. An Astoria cannabis business was fined $5,300 for a series of workplace safety violations related to a butane-fueled explosion last fall that landed one man in a Portland burn unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.