Shanghaied in Astoria audtions set for May 20

The Astor Street Opry Company will hold auditions for its 33rd consecutive season of Shanghaied in Astoria, an award-winning, vaudeville-style, musical-melodrama, on May 20, 6 p.m., and May 21, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Over two dozen colorful parts are open for guys and gals 17 to any age, including parts for sturdy women, nefarious saloon owners, fun fishermen, nasty villains, and a sweetheart or two, along with spots for dancers, musicians and technical back-stage help. Shanghaied in Astoria began in 1985 with a bare-bones budget and a cast of friends and has now grown into a piece of Astoria's folklore, entertaining over 85,000 in its 33-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.