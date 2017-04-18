Family sues over Oregon bridge suicide

Family sues over Oregon bridge suicide

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The family of a woman who jumped off the Astoria Bridge in northwestern Oregon seeks nearly $1 million in a lawsuit filed against a county mental health contractor. The lawsuit filed Saturday alleges Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare was negligent in not providing an adequate treatment and recovery plan for Carrie Barnhart as her mental health deteriorated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Apr 7 pavlos melas 5
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 40
Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10) Jan '17 DiannaP 3
Heroin hill Dec '16 Curious 1
Hello😀 (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jim 1
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,248 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC