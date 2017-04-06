Ex-Astoria Wrestling Coach Faces New Sex Charges
A former high school wrestling coach in Astoria, Oregon, has been arrested at the Clatsop County Courthouse on sexual assault charges shortly after he was formally charged with rape. The Daily Astorian reports 42-year-old Gary Salvador Medina is accused in separate cases of having sexual contact with two underage girls in 2005, including one victim who was a student at Astoria High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|40
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|Emily
|4
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|DiannaP
|3
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|Hello😀 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC