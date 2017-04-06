Ex-Astoria Wrestling Coach Faces New Sex Charges

A former high school wrestling coach in Astoria, Oregon, has been arrested at the Clatsop County Courthouse on sexual assault charges shortly after he was formally charged with rape. The Daily Astorian reports 42-year-old Gary Salvador Medina is accused in separate cases of having sexual contact with two underage girls in 2005, including one victim who was a student at Astoria High School.

