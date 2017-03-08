Whale washes ashore on northern Oregon Coast
The Daily Astorian reports the carcass had been spotted off the coast of Newport last week. Strong currents pushed it north, and it washed ashore Monday near the Peter Iredale shipwreck in Fort Stevens State Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|DiannaP
|3
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan '17
|Twitter Dee
|39
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC