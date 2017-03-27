Port of Astoria calls for probe into ...

Port of Astoria calls for probe into venue in airport hangar

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Washington Times

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations made against a private club in a private hangar at the Astoria Regional Airport. The Daily Astorian reports that Port of Astoria Commissioner Stephen Fulton claims Phillip Bales operated an unlicensed venue out of his private hangar, which poses liability issues for the Port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 40
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Mar 14 Emily 4
Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10) Jan '17 DiannaP 3
Heroin hill Dec '16 Curious 1
Hello😀 (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jim 1
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC