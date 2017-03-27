Port of Astoria calls for probe into venue in airport hangar
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations made against a private club in a private hangar at the Astoria Regional Airport. The Daily Astorian reports that Port of Astoria Commissioner Stephen Fulton claims Phillip Bales operated an unlicensed venue out of his private hangar, which poses liability issues for the Port.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|40
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Mar 14
|Emily
|4
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|DiannaP
|3
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|Hello😀 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC