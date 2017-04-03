Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT
The University of Oregon has been hit with a lawsuit by one of its psychology professors over claims that she is being paid substantially less than several of her less-experienced male colleagues. The Register-Guard reports that Jennifer Freyd filed the lawsuit Tuesday alleging Title IX violations and that she was subject to sex-based discrimination in violation of the federal Equal Pay Act.
