School's Native American statue, now banned, finds new home

Thursday Feb 9

A steel statue removed from a coastal Oregon town after the state banned Native American mascots has found a new home. The Daily Astorian reported Wednesday that the statue, called "The Warrior," has been moved from Warrenton High School to a Warrenton street corner.

