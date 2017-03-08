Officials concerned about housing sho...

Officials concerned about housing shortage on Oregon coast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Brandon Sun

Astoria officials are considering placing limits on temporary lodging like Airbnb rentals to free up units for permanent residents of the coastal Oregon city. The housing shortage came up during a Tuesday city council meeting even though it wasn't on the agenda, reported The Daily Astorian .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10) Jan '17 DiannaP 3
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Jan '17 Twitter Dee 39
Heroin hill Dec '16 Curious 1
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Nov '16 bella 3
Hello😀 (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jim 1
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC