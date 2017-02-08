Man convicted of murder, rape in 1976...

Man convicted of murder, rape in 1976 denied parole

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Progress

The state parole board has delayed the potential release of a man convicted in 1976 of murder and kidnapping who went on to rape a Portland woman after being released in 1986. The Daily Astorian reported Thursday that the parole board determined George Nulph suffers from a severe emotional disturbance and is a danger to the community.

