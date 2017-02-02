Astor Street Opry to hold auditions

The Astor Street Opry Company has announced its Original Production of "The Real Lewis and Clark Story, or How the Finns Discovered Astoria", will be held March 31 through April 29. Open auditions will be held Sunday and Monday night, February 12-13 at 6 p.m ., at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 Bond St ., Astoria. No previous theatre or music experience is necessary for any of the small or large parts for over 20 actors and actresses.

