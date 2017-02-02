Astor Street Opry to hold auditions
The Astor Street Opry Company has announced its Original Production of "The Real Lewis and Clark Story, or How the Finns Discovered Astoria", will be held March 31 through April 29. Open auditions will be held Sunday and Monday night, February 12-13 at 6 p.m ., at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 Bond St ., Astoria. No previous theatre or music experience is necessary for any of the small or large parts for over 20 actors and actresses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan 21
|DiannaP
|3
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 14
|Twitter Dee
|39
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC