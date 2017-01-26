Search continues for Clatsop County woman

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office has asked the public's help in finding a 23-year-old woman missing since Jan. 10. Brianna Judge, who is known to frequent the Beaverton, Portland and Astoria areas, was last seen leaving her home for a walk, and she never returned. The Clatsop County sheriff asked people helping to search for a missing 23-year-old woman to be careful after locals found a pair of boots Sunday, according to a news release.

