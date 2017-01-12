Portland, parts of Washington buried by massive snowstorm

Mark Gohlke shovels snow off his truck in King City, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and Early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.