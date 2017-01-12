Portland, parts of Washington buried by massive snowstorm
Mark Gohlke shovels snow off his truck in King City, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and Early morning traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 5 headed into town as a semi truck and cars block the off ramp to Highway 217 above in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|2 hr
|Twitter Dee
|39
|Heroin hill
|Dec 20
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
|german reparationes to greece (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Ellas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC