Oregon's Clatsop County withdraws from timber lawsuit

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The News-Review

Oregon's Clatsop County has dropped out of a class-action lawsuit involving more than a dozen counties seeking $1.4 billion from the state over logging harvests on state-managed lands. The Daily Astorian newspaper reported that the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to withdraw from the suit.

