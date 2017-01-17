Oregon's Clatsop County withdraws from timber lawsuit
Oregon's Clatsop County has dropped out of a class-action lawsuit involving more than a dozen counties seeking $1.4 billion from the state over logging harvests on state-managed lands. The Daily Astorian newspaper reported that the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to withdraw from the suit.
