Oregon rejects gillnet fishing ban on Columbia River
Oregon officials have declined to ban gillnetting outright, putting the state at odds with neighboring Washington when it comes to managing protected salmon and steelhead. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4 to 3 Friday against banning the commercial fishing technique in the main channel of the Lower Columbia River, reported The Daily Astorian .
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan 21
|DiannaP
|3
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 14
|Twitter Dee
|39
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
