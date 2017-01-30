Oregon rejects gillnet fishing ban on...

Oregon rejects gillnet fishing ban on Columbia River

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Oregon officials have declined to ban gillnetting outright, putting the state at odds with neighboring Washington when it comes to managing protected salmon and steelhead. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4 to 3 Friday against banning the commercial fishing technique in the main channel of the Lower Columbia River, reported The Daily Astorian .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10) Jan 21 DiannaP 3
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Jan 14 Twitter Dee 39
Heroin hill Dec '16 Curious 1
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Nov '16 bella 3
Hello😀 Aug '16 Jim 1
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC