Oregon author pleads guilty to sending explicit messages to teen
Matthew Todd Love, 52, was arrested on Friday, July 29, 2016 after sending explicit sexual language to a former student. Matthew Todd Love, who wrote "Gimme Refuge: The Education of a Caretaker," was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in Clatsop County Circuit Court to luring a minor for sex.
