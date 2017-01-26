Mystery shipwreck poses a puzzle to r...

Mystery shipwreck poses a puzzle to researchers

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: The Olympian

Members of the Astoria-based Maritime Archaeological Society investigate a wreckage, including taking extensive measurements and photos, which will be used in an attempt to discover the vessel's name. Some of a shipwreck's timbers were first revealed when the bank line eroded approximately 100 yards south of Warrenton Cannery Road in December 2009, north of Wallapa Bay.

