Mystery shipwreck poses a puzzle to researchers
Members of the Astoria-based Maritime Archaeological Society investigate a wreckage, including taking extensive measurements and photos, which will be used in an attempt to discover the vessel's name. Some of a shipwreck's timbers were first revealed when the bank line eroded approximately 100 yards south of Warrenton Cannery Road in December 2009, north of Wallapa Bay.
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Astoria Animal Hospital - Dannell Davis... (Jan '10)
|Jan 21
|DiannaP
|3
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jan 14
|Twitter Dee
|39
|Heroin hill
|Dec '16
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
