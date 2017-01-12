Five Rescued Near Columbia River Entr...

Five Rescued Near Columbia River Entrance

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Marine News

The crew of the commercial fishing vessel Sea Ballad acted as good Samaritans and rescued five fellow commercial fishermen after the fishing vessel Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Ore., sank near the entrance to the Columbia River, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo USCG The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan commercial fishing crew rescued five people from the water after the fishing vessel Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, capsized and sank near the entrance to the Columbia River early Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin hill Dec 20 Curious 1
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Nov '16 bella 3
Hello😀 Aug '16 Jim 1
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 38
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
german reparationes to greece (Mar '15) Mar '15 Ellas 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Clatsop County was issued at January 13 at 12:00AM PST

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC