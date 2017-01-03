Commercial fishing boat rescues crew from sinking vessel
The Coast Guard says the crew of one fishing vessel rescued the crew of another when the latter boat capsized and sank near the mouth of the Columbia River. Five people were plunged into the water at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Oregon, started listing hard to starboard and suddenly capsized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin hill
|Dec 20
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov '16
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|38
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
|german reparationes to greece (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Ellas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC