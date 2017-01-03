Commercial fishing boat rescues crew ...

Commercial fishing boat rescues crew from sinking vessel

The Coast Guard says the crew of one fishing vessel rescued the crew of another when the latter boat capsized and sank near the mouth of the Columbia River. Five people were plunged into the water at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the Star King, a 55-foot stern trawler homeported in Astoria, Oregon, started listing hard to starboard and suddenly capsized.

