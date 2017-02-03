Burn victim in Astoria explosion sues butane hash oil makers
A construction worker who spent a month in a Portland burn unit after being injured in a butane-fueled explosion in Astoria last fall has filed a lawsuit against the company that made the cannabis extract, the property owner and the company that sold the flammable gas used to make the product. Jacob Magley, 34, of Portland is suing 11 businesses and three people for violations of workplace safety laws.
