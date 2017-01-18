A Japan-Portland Fact Sheet
The first native English speaker to teach the English language in Japan was an Oregonian- Astorian Ranald MacDonald -who quit his job as a banker and arrived uninvited in 1848. From prison, where he was immediately placed, he taught English to the Japanese ambassador who met Commodore Matthew Perry four years later, opening U.S. trade with Japan.
