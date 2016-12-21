Rural communities see limitations in pet care
A few weeks ago, shortly before 11 p.m., Patti Brockhoff's 3-year-old pug, Babette, started behaving oddly, as if she were having a prolonged seizure, so she called her regular veterinarian. Brockhoff, of Astoria, finally called Tanasbourne Veterinary Emergency in Beaverton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Astoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin hill
|Dec 20
|Curious
|1
|lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|bella
|3
|Hello😀
|Aug '16
|Jim
|1
|Seaside Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|38
|motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16)
|May '16
|yooper
|1
|military protect us (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|ILLEGALS DRUGS an...
|1
|german reparationes to greece (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Ellas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Astoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC