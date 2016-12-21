Lead testing, oil tanks delay sale of...

Lead testing, oil tanks delay sale of Astoria armory

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: News-Register

The Daily Astorian reports that the Friends of the Astoria Armory is buying the building for $500,000, with hopes of developing it into an events center. But after a recent investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive documented lead contamination at other armories around the state, the community group and lender Craft3 agreed to hold off pending lead testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Astoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin hill Dec 20 Curious 1
lufthansa greece to all greek diaspora keep awa... (Jul '15) Nov 28 bella 3
Hello😀 Aug '16 Jim 1
Seaside Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 38
motorcycling in Astoria Oregon (May '16) May '16 yooper 1
military protect us (Dec '15) Dec '15 ILLEGALS DRUGS an... 1
german reparationes to greece (Mar '15) Mar '15 Ellas 1
See all Astoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Astoria Forum Now

Astoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Astoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Astoria, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC