Lead testing, oil tanks delay sale of Astoria armory
The Daily Astorian reports that the Friends of the Astoria Armory is buying the building for $500,000, with hopes of developing it into an events center. But after a recent investigation by The Oregonian/OregonLive documented lead contamination at other armories around the state, the community group and lender Craft3 agreed to hold off pending lead testing.
