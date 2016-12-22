Fort Clatsop offers holiday programs
Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will offer special programs about the Corps of Discovery's winter at Fort Clatsop on the days following Christmas. Starting December 26, Fort Clatsop will feature scheduled living history programs by park rangers each day through January 1. Costumed rangers will present daily flintlock muzzle-loading programs at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Hands-on programs about various aspects of the explorers' winter at Fort Clatsop will be available at the fort at 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. starting December 27 and 2 - 3 p.m. December 26-31.
