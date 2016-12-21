Hillsboro Fire Chief Greg Nelson bids farewell - Wednesday, 30 November 2016

After growing up in the Stafford area near Tualatin, Nelson graduated from high school in 1977 and immediately went to work as a painter. In the summer of 1980, Nelson was sandblasting the Astoria-Megler Bridge to prep it for paint restorations when his father, a longtime Portland Fire Bureau firefighter, encouraged him to apply to Hillsboro's fledgling fire department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Forest Grove News-Times.