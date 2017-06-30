United jet catches on fire at Denver airport
Photos posted to social media showed the plane's left engine burning as a pool of dripping liquid caught fire on the tarmac below. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene at Denver International Airport and a fire crew quickly put out the blaze.
