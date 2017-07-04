Aspen eyes storing water under golf c...

Aspen eyes storing water under golf course in lieu of dams, reservoirs

Tuesday

A view of the Aspen municipal golf course from Red Butte. A consulting engineer for the city of Aspen has found that an 'in-situ' reservoir could likely be built to store water under the golf course, which sits on about 75 feet of glacially-deposited rock and gravel.

