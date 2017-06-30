Why Jeremiah Casper Was Arrested For ...

Why Jeremiah Casper Was Arrested For Having a Party in the Bathroom

Friday Jun 30

Aspen's Jeremiah Casper was arrested after allegedly stealing liquor and meat from a high-end hotel, apparently because he needed it for what one witness described as a party in a bathroom. These facts alone constitute manna from Schmuck of the Week heaven.

Aspen, CO

