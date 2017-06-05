W Aspen Breaks Ground
Northridge Capital LLC, owner of the Sky Hotel in Aspen, CO, in partnership with developer Sarpa Development closed last month on construction financing for a redevelopment of the property. Construction permits for the project were obtained from the City of Aspen, and it broke ground on May 26. Northridge selected Marriott International's W Hotels as operator for the new hotel and residences last year.
