Theater company cancels Aspen's Shakespeare in the Park series
The Hudson Reed Ensemble has canceled its Shakespeare in the Park production of "Macbeth," which had been set for free August performances in Galena Plaza in Aspen and Lions Park in Basalt. Founder and director Kent Reed cited a combination of factors for scuttling the production, including losing its rehearsal space in the city-owned Rio Grande Room and a failed sound system.
