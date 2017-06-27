The bankrupt GOP
President Donald Trump, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., at a meeting with House and Senate leadership, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Because Republicans have no governing vision, they can't replace President Barack Obama's vision for health care with a good alternative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC