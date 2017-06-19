Solar-powered Colorado school houses ...

Solar-powered Colorado school houses a sun-soaked learning environment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Inhabitat

It's hard to compete with the gorgeous views of Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley, but architecture firm Studio B succeeded in complementing the landscape with their redesign of the Aspen Community School. Recipient of numerous AIA Colorado awards , the Aspen Community School is a light-filled learning environment in Woody Creek, a remote village northwest of Aspen, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar '17 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC