Solar-powered Colorado school houses a sun-soaked learning environment
It's hard to compete with the gorgeous views of Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley, but architecture firm Studio B succeeded in complementing the landscape with their redesign of the Aspen Community School. Recipient of numerous AIA Colorado awards , the Aspen Community School is a light-filled learning environment in Woody Creek, a remote village northwest of Aspen, Colorado.
