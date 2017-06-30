Proposed permit system could ease pre...

Proposed permit system could ease pressure on hot spots in Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Denver Post

The party scene at the Conundrum Hot Springs attracts up to 300 people on summer weekends, as shown by this undated photo. The Forest Service will target Conundrum first with an overnight visits management plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United fire 5 hr He Named Me Black... 1
Motorcycle tours Jun 24 A Southerner 1
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar '17 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC