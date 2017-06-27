Nonprofit sues to unwind land swap near Aspen between Victoria's Secret billionaire and BLM

A Basalt-based nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to reverse a land swap in western Colorado between the Bureau of Land Management and Victoria's Secret owner Leslie Wexner. The BLM completed the trade with Wexner and his wife Abigail in March after the Interior Board of Land Appeals approved the swap, which involves land in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties and privatizes 1,260 acres of public land near Mount Sopris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.