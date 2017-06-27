Nonprofit sues to unwind land swap ne...

Nonprofit sues to unwind land swap near Aspen between Victoria's Secret billionaire and BLM

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Denver Post

A Basalt-based nonprofit has filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to reverse a land swap in western Colorado between the Bureau of Land Management and Victoria's Secret owner Leslie Wexner. The BLM completed the trade with Wexner and his wife Abigail in March after the Interior Board of Land Appeals approved the swap, which involves land in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties and privatizes 1,260 acres of public land near Mount Sopris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Motorcycle tours Jun 24 A Southerner 1
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac... Mar '17 Ben Davis 1
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb '17 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb '17 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,517 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC