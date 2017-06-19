Mount Sinai Health System to Participate in the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival

The future of medicine and health care delivery, the opioid epidemic, and the intersection of climate and health are among topics to be explored by leaders from the Mount Sinai Health System during the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, to be held in Aspen, Colorado, from June 22 to July 1. The Festival continues to be the gathering place for thought leaders from around the world to engage in deep discussion about issues that inspire them. Mount Sinai experts will share the latest findings regarding nutrition, sleep and the environment during " The Power of Good Health" panel, held on Monday, June 26, from 8 am to 8:50 am, in the Doerr-Hosier center, McNulty Room.

