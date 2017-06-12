mk The Restaurant to Close After 18 Y...

mk The Restaurant to Close After 18 Years in River North

Tuesday Jun 6

Michael Kornick is blaming a landlord dispute for the end of mk's The Restaurant's 18-year run. Kornick's upscale River North flagship will close following Sunday's dinner service.

Aspen, CO

