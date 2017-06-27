John Oates selling Colorado ranch for $6M
Fire Weather Watch issued June 26 at 3:17AM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit John Oates, half of the musical duo Hall and Oates, is selling his 4.3-acre ranch near Aspen for $6 million. Listed by Scott Davidson of Aspen Associates Realty , Little Woody Creek Ranch features a five-bedroom house and several outbuildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC