John Oates selling Colorado ranch for $6M

Fire Weather Watch issued June 26 at 3:17AM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit John Oates, half of the musical duo Hall and Oates, is selling his 4.3-acre ranch near Aspen for $6 million. Listed by Scott Davidson of Aspen Associates Realty , Little Woody Creek Ranch features a five-bedroom house and several outbuildings.

