John Denver Musical Almost Heaven Premieres at Chenango River Theatre

Friday Jun 23 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

A true American troubadour and early environmental activist, John Denver's songs make up much of the soundscape of the '60s and '70s with their honesty, passion and love of nature and mankind. Many, including Rocky Mountain High; Sunshine on My Shoulders; Leaving on a Jet Plane; Take Me Home, Country Roads and Thank God I'm A Country Boy are rediscovered in this lively look at Denver's life, his two marriages, and his musical career.

