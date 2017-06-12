JobMount tailors job board software to sales funnel
Niche job boards require new approaches to provide employers with more wider candidate reach, better applications and improved job advertising performance. ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobMount offers employer branded career sites, job ad campaign landing pages, pay per application pricing, automated job posting and ad networks integrations.
