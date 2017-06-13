In Aspen, 18 won't be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes, other tobacco products
If you're 18 years old next year, you won't be old enough to buy a pack of cigarettes in Aspen. In fact, anyone under the age of 21 in the posh Pitkin County resort town won't be able to purchase any tobacco products - including e-cigarettes - starting Jan. 1, 2018.
