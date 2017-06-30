Coroner: Hiker found in mountains die...

Coroner: Hiker found in mountains died of hypothermia

A coroner announced Jeffrey Bushroe, a hiker found dead in May near the Maroon Bells in Colorado's Elk Mountains, died of hypothermia hours after taking a tumble.

