Atlantic editor predicts Trump will inspire violence against journalists

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic magazine, said President Trump's harsh criticism of the press is likely to inspire violence against journalists. During an interview Wednesday at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colo., Goldberg was asked to comment on the White House calling out supposed "fake news" and its aggressive attempts to discredit the media.

