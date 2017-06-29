Atlantic editor predicts Trump will inspire violence against journalists
Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic magazine, said President Trump's harsh criticism of the press is likely to inspire violence against journalists. During an interview Wednesday at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Aspen, Colo., Goldberg was asked to comment on the White House calling out supposed "fake news" and its aggressive attempts to discredit the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC