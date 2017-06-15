Aspen, RFTA considers spending $7.5 million on electric buses, charging stations

The city of Aspen and RFTA want to spend more than $7.5 million on eight electric buses and a plan to ask area elected officials to chip in at a public meeting today. The two agencies have been discussing and researching the feasibility of starting an electric bus pilot program for the past 18 months, according to a memo from Dan Blankenship, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO.

