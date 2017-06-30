Aspen cancels annual July 4 fireworks show due to fire danger
The city of Aspen has canceled an annual July 4 fireworks show because of the fire danger posed by recent hot and dry weather, according to the Aspen Fire Protection District. "This decision was not an easy one but after we did a first hand look at the vegetation in the display area and discussed our concerns with our neighboring fire districts and the Pitkin County Sheriff we decided it was the right thing to do in the spirit of safety," the district said in a posting on its Facebook page Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC