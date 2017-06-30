Aspen cancels annual July 4 fireworks show due to fire danger

The city of Aspen has canceled an annual July 4 fireworks show because of the fire danger posed by recent hot and dry weather, according to the Aspen Fire Protection District. "This decision was not an easy one but after we did a first hand look at the vegetation in the display area and discussed our concerns with our neighboring fire districts and the Pitkin County Sheriff we decided it was the right thing to do in the spirit of safety," the district said in a posting on its Facebook page Thursday night.

