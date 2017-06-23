A cabin for a rich girl: John Oates' log home in Aspen is on the market for $6 million
Inductee John Oates of Hall and Oates attends the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City. John Oates' Woody Creek log cabin is for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle tours
|Jun 24
|A Southerner
|1
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC