97-year-old Colorado man looks back on Army service, travels
ADVANCE FOR USE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 17-In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, photograph, the honorable discharge notice of John Tripp, a veteran of World War II who served in the famed 10th Mountain Division, sits in his home in Carbondale, Colo. ADVANCE FOR USE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 17-In this Thursday, June 8, 2017, photograph, John Tripp, a veteran of World War II who served in the famed 10th Mountain Division, looks over some memorabilia from his years in the military in his home in Carbondale, Colo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Ivanka and Donald Jr hit Aspen for a family vac...
|Mar '17
|Ben Davis
|1
|Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan '17
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC